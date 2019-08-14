Shutdown hits normal life in several parts of Punjab

Amid the call for a shutdown over the demolition of a Guru Ravidas temple in Delhi's Tughlakabad village, members of Dalit outfits in Punjab staged protests in many parts of the State on Tuesday.

Sporadic incidents of violence were reported during the shutdown. In Hoshiarpur’s Mukerian, a clash broke out between shopkeepers and protesters who were forcing them to keep their shops closed. Police resorted to firing in the air after both groups started throwing stones at each other.

The call for “bandh” under the banner of Guru Ravidas Jayanti Samaroh Samiti evoked a mixed response in Punjab. Most commercial establishments, shops and offices remained closed in Jalandhar, Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Ludhiana, Fazilka, Barnala, Moga and Kapurthala.

Members of Dalit groups were seen taking out marches and staging sit-ins at several places. They burnt effigies and placed burning tyres on roads. Vehicular movement was disrupted after the protesters blocked the Jalandhar-Ludhiana highway, Phagwara-Nakodar, Phagwara-Hoshiarpur and Phagwara Nawanshahr-Chandigarh roads. Train movement on Ludhiana route was halted for a few hours following a dharna on railway tracks.

Members of the Dalit community, especially in the Doaba region of Punjab, have been staging protests since the temple’s demolition on August 10. Terming it an act of sacrilege, they are demanding reconstruction of the temple on the same land.

(See also Page 7)