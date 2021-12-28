Shutdown affects normal life in Manipur

IMPHAL

The Scheduled Tribe Demand Committee ,Manipur, is demanding tribe status for the Meiteis, the majority general community in the State.

Normal life has been affected in Manipur as a result of the 18-hour shutdown imposed from December 27 midnight by the Scheduled Tribe Demand Committee, Manipur, which is demanding tribe status for the Meiteis, the majority general community in the State. It is unhappy that the Manipur government has failed to send the Meitei ethnographic report on the latest socio-economic survey to the Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

Reports say that there is no impact of the shutdown in tribal areas. Police patrolling the trouble prone area say that there is no report of any untoward incident.

For a long time, the committee has been launching various agitations but the State government is yet to take a decision. Tribal bodies in general and students in particular say that this is a ‘ploy’ to usurp the tribal reserved quotas in all sectors.

