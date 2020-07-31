Shun violence and come for talks, Manipur CM urges armed rebels

N. Biren Singh

31 July 2020

Three proscribed armed outfits have claimed responsibility for ambush of Assam Rifles personnel.

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren on Friday appealed to armed rebels to eschew the path of violence and come to the negotiating table to thrash out all contentious issues. “There is no room for violence in a democracy,” he said.

He was speaking at a brief ceremony at the Imphal international airport to pay last respects to Ratan Salam, a personnel of 4 Assam Rifles, before his body was taken to his home in Kakching district for cremation. Mr. Salam was one of the three personnel killed in an ambush on Wednesday near Khongtan village in Chandel district.

Three proscribed armed outfits — PLA, the military wing of the Revolutionary People’s Front, the Manipur Naga People’s Front and the United Liberation Front of Assam (Independent) — claimed in a statement that a joint team had carried out the ambush.

Three personnel were killed and five others suffered grievous injuries in the ambush. Mr. Biren and Assam Rifles officials were present to honour the three personnel whose bodies were brought here in helicopters.

Mr. Biren said efforts were on arrest those involved in such violent activities. He appealed to the armed insurgents to stop violence and come to the negotiating table for talks. He promised to take up the issue of solatium for the slain personnel at the next Cabinet meeting.

Officials said an elder brother of Mr. Ratan Salam, identified as Tarun Salam, was also a personnel of Assam Rifles. He was among those killed in an ambush some years ago while returning from election duty in Ukhrul district.