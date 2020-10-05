Shun JD(U) for your children’s welfare, says Chirag Paswan

LJP’s tough posture against Nitish puts NDA in a difficult situation.

A day after the Lok Janshakti Party announced that it will contest the Assembly poll outside the NDA while maintaining alliance with the BJP, party president Chirag Paswan wrote an open letter to the people of Bihar on Monday saying “even a single vote to JD(U) candidate will force your child to migrate from the State”.

The LJP’s tough posture against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) has put the NDA in a difficult situation in the matter of allocation of seats.

“I know I am standing against powerful people, but at no cost will I allow ‘Bihar First, Bihari First’ thought of the party to diminish and will not accept defeat in any situation,” Mr. Paswan wrote in his one-page open letter.

“The decision the party has taken is not to rule Bihar but to take pride in it.”

The LJP leader recalled his ailing father in the letter. “Papa always used to tell me, don’t be afraid to walk alone. If your means and motives are right, people will come to you.”

“This [poll time] is a crucial moment for history of Bihar — this is a question of life and death of 12- crore people of Bihar as we don’t have time now to lose,” said Mr. Chirag Paswan. “The LJP’s ways are not easy but we’ll fight, and win as well.”

“I hope seeing my honesty, hard labour and integrity you all will bless the LJP candidates to make Bihar first.”