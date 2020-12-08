Shun arrogance, roll back laws, Gehlot tells Centre

jaipur

08 December 2020 00:49 IST

‘Congress stands with farmers on MSP, mandi system’

Taking a strong stand in support of the agitating farmers, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot asked the NDA government at the Centre on Monday to shun its “arrogance, insensitivity and adamant attitude” and roll back the agriculture sector laws.

He also extended support to the call for Bharat Bandh on December 8.

Mr. Gehlot said the Congress party stood with the farmers in ensuring that the mandi system and minimum support prices remained intact and the farmers and farmlands were saved from big corporates. “It is most worrying to see our farmers spending the nights in cold weather on roads, while the government continues to ignore their genuine demands,” he tweeted.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Gehlot affirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi must “intervene directly,” listen to the leaders of the farmer unions and resolve the impasse created by the laws that were being stoutly opposed by agriculturists.

“As more and more farmers are joining the agitation from across the country and gathering at Delhi’s borders at great inconvenience to women and children, who are part of the agitation too, the government must not delay paying heed to the welfare issues of the farmers,” Mr. Gehlot said.

Arrangements discussed

The Chief Minister discussed the arrangements for maintaining law and order during Bharat Bandh at a meeting with senior police officers here and appealed to all sections of the society to maintain peace. He said the 12-day-long agitation of farmers from Punjab and Haryana had sent across a positive message, as it was completely peaceful and non-violent.

Meanwhile, the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP), a constituent of NDA from Rajasthan, has also extended support to Bharat Bandh and announced that its workers, along with the farmers, would march to Delhi on December 12 to demand withdrawal of the farm laws. The farmers will assemble for a rally at Kotputli on Jaipur-Delhi national highway before embarking on the march.

Beniwal’s warning

RLP supremo and Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal had announced last week that he would reconsider his party’s alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party if the new legislations were not withdrawn. Mr. Beniwal, who has been vocal on the subject through the social media, gave his “last warning” in a letter addressed to Home Minister and NDA chairperson Amit Shah.