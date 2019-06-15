Shujaat Bukhari remembered on first death anniversary

Political leaders and members of civil society in Srinagar paid tributes to editor of Rising Kashmir Shujaat Bukhari on his first death anniversary on Friday.
Dr. Tehmina Bukhari, wife of Bukhari, was joined by senior journalists, Siddharth Varadarajan of The Wire and Saeed Naqvi, to release a book — Kashmir’s Thin Red Lines — a compilation of the veteran journalist’s articles.
“All his life my father was working for and raising awareness on the situation of Kashmir. He didn’t treat journalism as his job but adopted it as his lifestyle,” said Mr. Bukhari’s 16-year-old son, Tamheed Bukhari.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor