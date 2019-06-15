Shujaat Bukhari remembered on first death anniversary

Political leaders and members of civil society in Srinagar paid tributes to editor of Rising Kashmir Shujaat Bukhari on his first death anniversary on Friday.

Dr. Tehmina Bukhari, wife of Bukhari, was joined by senior journalists, Siddharth Varadarajan of The Wire and Saeed Naqvi, to release a book — Kashmir’s Thin Red Lines — a compilation of the veteran journalist’s articles.

Also Read Shujaat Bukhari killed in second attempt within 24 hours

“All his life my father was working for and raising awareness on the situation of Kashmir. He didn’t treat journalism as his job but adopted it as his lifestyle,” said Mr. Bukhari’s 16-year-old son, Tamheed Bukhari.