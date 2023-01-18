ADVERTISEMENT

Shraddha Walkar’s father demands action against policemen who did not act on complaints

January 18, 2023 05:04 pm | Updated 05:04 pm IST - Palghar

According to Vikas, Shraddha had filed a complaint with the Tulinj police in 2020.

PTI

Vikas Walkar, father of Shraddha Walkar. File | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

Vikas Walkar, father of Shraddha Walkar who was murdered allegedly by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala, met Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar police chief Madhukar Pandey and demanded action against the policemen who apparently did not act swiftly on two complaints.

Pandey has assured action against the erring officials, Vikas told reporters outside the MBVV police commissioner’s office at Vasai in Maharashtra’s Palghar district on Tuesday. This was the second meeting between the two.

According to Vikas, Shraddha had filed a complaint with the Tulinj police in 2020 accusing Poonawala of abusing and assaulting her, while he himself had approached the Manikpur police after his daughter went missing last year.

Both police stations, which come under the jurisdiction of the MBVV, did not act on the complaints quickly, he had alleged earlier.

ALSO READ
Bones and hair strands recovered from Mehrauli forest match Shraddha Walker’s DNA: Delhi Police

Poonawala allegedly strangled Shraddha and cut her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a fridge at his residence in Mehrauli in south Delhi in May last year, before dumping them across the city over several days. He was arrested in Delhi in November.

A deputy commissioner of police from Vasai is carrying out a probe into the allegations of dereliction of duties, said Vikas on Tuesday. He was also apprised of the formation of a special investigation team (SIT) in the case.

Vikas said he was satisfied with the probe done by the Delhi police, which arrested Poonawala, and demanded maximum punishment for the accused.

Get The Hindu News App on

