Showers bring relief from water woes to Pune residents

Heavy and incessant showers in the catchment areas in Pune district over the past 72 hours have filled up the Khadakwasla dam — the city’s potable water lifeline — to full capacity, prompting a massive discharge of water into the Mutha river by the irrigation department.

The other three dams supplying water to the district — Panshet, Varasgaon and Temghar — too are filling up rapidly, helping reduce the city’s water woes.

Authorities said that while Khadkwasla had filled up to its capacity of 1.97 tmc (thousand million cubic feet), the four dams had recorded a collective storage of of 11.5 tmc, which is 40% of the cumulative storage capacity.

“We have opened five sluice gates of the Khadakwasla dam and have discharged 3,500 cusecs of water into the Mutha river till Thursday. The continuous rainfall led us to begin the process of discharge from Wednesday itself. If the rain continues like this, all four dams will soon fill up to their cumulative capacity of 29.15 tmc,” said Pandurang Shelar, Executive Engineer, Khadakwasla Irrigation Division.

Mr. Shelar further said that the present storage capacity in Khadakwasla was enough to fulfil the city’s needs for the next eight months.

The irrigation department had alerted the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) before the discharge so that the civic body could take requisite safety measures for those living along the river front and for commuters using the roads and bridges over the Mutha for travelling.

While the Khadakwasla dam is 100 % full, the Panshet dam has filled up to 45% of its capacity while the Varasgaon and Temghar dams are filled to 32% and 17% of their total capacities respectively.

Soaring mercury levels in the summer months had seen reserve water stocks plummeting in these four dams, causing it to fall below 3.25 tmc of their cumulative stock. The water crisis had led to more than 1,000 tankers servicing the Pune and Nashik divisions throughout the summer months and in June with the water crisis prolonged by the delay in monsoon.