Show of unity by Gehlot, Pilot just 'political break' for time being: BJP

November 30, 2022 12:28 pm | Updated 12:28 pm IST - Jaipur

People of Rajasthan are suffering due to the infighting — involving Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot — within the ruling Congress party, BJP spokesperson Ram Lal Sharma said

PTI

AICC General Secretary K.C. Venugopal with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Congress leader Sachin Pilot in Jaipur on November 29, 2022 | Photo Credit: PTI

The opposition BJP in Rajasthan on Wednesday claimed the show of unity by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot is only a political break and people will again get to hear them make statements against each other.

People of the State are suffering due to the infighting within the ruling Congress party, BJP MLA and spokesperson Ram Lal Sharma said in a video statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ | Uneasy political situation in Rajasthan

"It was assured to the people of the State that all is well in the Congress but I believe this is just a political break for the time being, and people of the state will get to hear the same things and words again like ' nakara', ' nikamma' and ' ghaddar'," he said.

Last week, Mr. Gehlot told NDTV that Pilot is a ' ghaddar' (traitor) who cannot replace him as Chief Minister as he had revolted against the Congress in 2020, and tried to topple the State government. In response, Mr. Pilot said such "mud-slinging" would not help.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
ALSO READ
Gehlot, Pilot are assets for the Congress, says Rahul Gandhi, breaking silence on the power struggle within the party in Rajasthan

Both the leaders put up a show of unity on Tuesday when AICC general secretary (organisation) K. C. Venugopal held a meeting to review the preparations of the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jaipur.

Mr. Sharma alleged that the infighting within the Congress party was affecting people, but its government was suppressing agitations.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US