Show of strength in Jaipur on Sachin Pilot’s birthday

Thousands of supporters of former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot gathered at his residence in Civil Lines here on Tuesday, a day before his 45th birthday, making a major show of strength and sending across a political message of his popularity among the masses as well as the Congress party workers. A huge cut-out of the Congress leader was a centre of attraction at the venue.

The celebrations were organised a day before Mr. Pilot’s birthday, as he was scheduled to travel to the coastal town of Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu for joining `Bharat Jodo Yatra’ of the Congress on Wednesday. A large number of banners, hoardings and posters congratulating Mr. Pilot were put up in the entire Civil Lines area.

The event assumed significance because of its crucial timing, as the process for electing the new Congress president will be starting later this month. With Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot emerging as a frontrunner for the post, Mr. Pilot’s supporters have intensified their demand for making him the next Chief Minister of Rajasthan.

“Follow high command’s instructions”

While the Pilot camp in the Pradesh Congress became active after the announcement of the party president’s election programme, Mr. Pilot himself made a cryptic remark that everyone would have to follow the high command’s instructions. Mr. Pilot, an MLA from Tonk, has not held any post in the government or the party since 2020, when he was dismissed as both the Deputy CM and the Pradesh Congress president following his rebellion.

The Ministers and MLAs who visited Mr. Pilot’s home included those considered close to Mr. Gehlot. The party workers and Mr. Pilot’s supporters and fans, clad in traditional outfits, came from distant places, such as Kota, Bundi, Dausa, Bharatpur and his Assembly constituency Tonk. The Congress leader met the visitors, exchanged sweets and accepted garlands amid the youngsters dancing to the beat of drums.

The visitors included Ministers Brijendra Ola, Hemaram Chaudhary and Murari Lal Meena and as many as seven MLAs considered to be in the Gehlot camp. Other MLAs considered close to Mr. Pilot, who came to his residence, included Suresh Modi, P.R. Meena, G.R. Khatana, Indraj Gujjar, Mukesh Bhakar, Harish Meena, Rakesh Pareek and Ramniwas Gawriya.

The Pilot camp in the ruling Congress was aggressively preparing for the birthday celebrations for the last two weeks. Several programmes lined up across the State on Tuesday and Wednesday included blood donation camps and tree plantation. Mr. Pilot’s supporters also organised birthday programmes in every district.

