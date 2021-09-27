Other States

Show-cause notice to Akhtar

Special Correspondent Mumbai 27 September 2021 23:31 IST
Updated: 27 September 2021 23:31 IST

Suit filed against lyricist for ‘comparing RSS to Taliban’

A magistrate’s court on Monday issued a show- cause notice against lyricist Javed Akhtar for comparing “Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to Taliban.”

Early this month, during his interaction with a news channel, Mr. Akhtar had said, “there is an uncanny resemblance between Taliban and those who want a Hindu Rashtra.” He had also commented that “Just like the Taliban want an Islamic State, there are those who want a Hindu rashtra. These people are of the same mindset — be it Muslim, Christian, Jews or Hindus.”

‘Completely wrong’

Soon thereafter, the Shiv Sena in its mouthpiece Saamna had said it was “completely wrong” to compare the two.

Advertising
Advertising

Vivek Champanerkar, a social worker filed a suit before the Thane court that said, “Mr. Akhtar statements were well-planned and calculated and were made to defame the RSS and discourage, disparage and misguide the people who have joined the RSS.”

He had sought a compensation of ₹1 towards the damages and an injunction.

Additional chief judicial magistrate issued the show cause notice to Mr. Akhtar on Monday and adjourned the matter till November 12.

Comments
More In Other States
Read more...