Show-cause notice to Akhtar

Suit filed against lyricist for ‘comparing RSS to Taliban’

A magistrate’s court on Monday issued a show- cause notice against lyricist Javed Akhtar for comparing “Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to Taliban.”

Early this month, during his interaction with a news channel, Mr. Akhtar had said, “there is an uncanny resemblance between Taliban and those who want a Hindu Rashtra.” He had also commented that “Just like the Taliban want an Islamic State, there are those who want a Hindu rashtra. These people are of the same mindset — be it Muslim, Christian, Jews or Hindus.”

‘Completely wrong’

Soon thereafter, the Shiv Sena in its mouthpiece Saamna had said it was “completely wrong” to compare the two.

Vivek Champanerkar, a social worker filed a suit before the Thane court that said, “Mr. Akhtar statements were well-planned and calculated and were made to defame the RSS and discourage, disparage and misguide the people who have joined the RSS.”

He had sought a compensation of ₹1 towards the damages and an injunction.

Additional chief judicial magistrate issued the show cause notice to Mr. Akhtar on Monday and adjourned the matter till November 12.