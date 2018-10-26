Show-cause notice to 3 LU students

Over a week after they showed black flags to Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani during his visit to the city, three students of Lucknow University may face administrative action.

The university administration has served show-cause notice on them, saying their action “not only affected the peace and order but also tarnished the university’s image.”

The three students were among the seven arrested after they showed black flag as Mr. Rupani’s convoy passed on October 15. They were protesting against the violence unleashed on migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar in Gujarat.

‘Fear and terror’

The university said the act showed the students were out to create an “atmosphere of fear and terror” on the campus and in the city. The students are Amar Yadav, B.A. first year; Anurag Pal, M.A. first year; and Mahendra Yadav, M.A. first year.

They are also members of the Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha, the students wing of the Samajwadi Party.

Mahendra accused the university of being vindictive as the administration had taken action against the protesters. Moreover, the protest was staged 200 metres away from the university, near Hanuman Setu.

“We were raising our voice against the violence faced by migrant workers in Gujarat,” he said.

Mahendra was among the eight who spent almost a month in jail last year for showing the black flag to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

While the notice does not specify the quantum of punishment, it says their admission will be cancelled if they fail to respond to the notice.

LU spokesperson N.K. Pandey said the university would decide on the punishment on the basis of their explanations. He admitted that the incident did not take place on the campus, but the university’s disciplinary rules applied to them as they were still students.

"If you are doing it (waving black flags), being a student and in front of the university, it does reflect on the image of the university on what we are doing academically. Are we producing these kinds of students," Mr. Pandey asked.