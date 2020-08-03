Shouldn’t Modi, Adityanath be under quarantine too, asks Digvijaya Singh

Digvijaya Singh. File photo: Kamal Narang

Bhopal:

03 August 2020 13:54 IST

Digvijaya Singh points out that the Prime Minister and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister would have met Amit Shah or other BJP leaders who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Congress MP Digvijaya Singh on Monday asked whether quarantine was applicable only for the common people and not for the Prime Minister and the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister in view of BJP leaders and Ministers testing positive for COVID-19.

Mr. Singh pointed out on Twitter that Uttar Pradesh Minister Kamla Rani Varun had died of the illness, whereas BJP Uttar Pradesh president Swatantra Dev Singh and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had contracted the disease.

“In such conditions, shouldn’t the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and the Prime Minister go into quarantine,” asked the former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh in Hindi. “Is the quarantine condition only for the common people? Not for the Prime Minister and Chief Ministers? The quarantine period is 14 days.”

Congress MP asks Prime Minister to defer Ayodhya event in view of ‘inauspicious timing’

Further, Mr. Singh appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to postpone the foundation laying ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 5, which, according to him, augured an “inauspicious timing”. He added, “After several years of struggle the opportunity for the construction of the Ram temple has arrived. Kindly stop your stubbornness from getting in the way. ”

Questioning the timing of the ceremony, Mr. Singh asked the Prime Minister, “By laying the foundation of the Ram temple at an inauspicious timing, how many more people do you want to send to hospital? Mr. Adityanath [Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath] you should explain to Mr. Modi. Despite you, why are all traditions of Sanatana dharma being violated? And what are your compulsions that you are allowing all this to happen?”

Mr. Singh claimed the “inauspicious timing” was picked for the convenience of Mr. Modi, despite Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati of Dwarka Peeth warning about it. “This means Mr. Modi is bigger than the thousands of years old established traditions of the Hindu religion! Is this Hindutva?”

By ignoring the values of the Sanatana Dharma, claimed Mr. Singh, several leaders had tested positive. These included priests of the Ram temple, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and State BJP president V.D. Sharma, and Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa.