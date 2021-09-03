Shortage of coal: Rajasthan taking steps to resolve power crisis

Demand for both commercial and domestic electricity increases by an average of 7 crore units

Following a power crisis and closure of some thermal units, steps have been initiated in Rajasthan to resolve the issue of shortage of coal. The State government has made arrangements for the supply of eight coal rakes everyday to the Kota and Suratgarh super thermal power plants.

The demand for both commercial and domestic electricity has increased by an average of 7 crore units because of a deficient monsoon and a comparatively higher temperature in the State. Against the usual power consumption recorded at about 20 crore units a day during August every year, the demand has gone up to 31 core units a day this year.

The demand for electricity was recorded at 14,690 MW on August 19, which was the highest so far. The Coal India Limited has agreed to supply 2,000 metric tonnes everyday to the State through the rail-cum-road mode, while 17.20% electricity was purchased from the Energy Exchange to fill the gap between demand and supply.

Energy Minister B.D. Kalla said here on Thursday the present situation arising out of power shortage was mainly the result of mismanagement by the previous BJP government. “During the previous regime, the Energy Department did not pay attention to the time-bound commissioning of two important units of Chhabra and Suratgarh power plants. There was an unnecessary delay in the work,” he said.

Power generation

Mr. Kalla said the power generation from the two units was scheduled to start in 2016, but only one 660 MW unit at Chhabra could be started in 2018. Later the power generation at other units in Chhabra and Suratgarh started in 2019 and 2020, respectively, while the commissioning activities of the eighth unit of Suratgarh power plant are currently in progress.

The Minister said there were outstanding dues of Vidyut Utpadan Nigam against the power discoms and it was forced to take loans because of non-payment amid the “financial mismanagement”. He said the State government was making efforts on a war footing to improve the condition of the Vidyut Utpadan Nigam by getting timely payments for the power production units from all discoms.