Bulldozer razes shops outside Samajwadi Party office in Lucknow

Lucknow Municipal Corporation officials say shops near SP office were illegal and owners were sent notices

PTI Lucknow:
August 31, 2022 15:41 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Samajwadi party office in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. File | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

The civic body in Lucknow on Wednesday razed shops on the road outside the Samajwadi Party office mostly selling campaign materials of the party.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Lucknow Municipal Corporation officials, the shops on Vikramaditya Marg were illegal and their owners were sent notices several times in the last six months asking them to remove the structures.

"They were given time and an announcement was also made there earlier. On Wednesday, we razed the illegal structures with bulldozers," an official of the Lucknow civic body said.

On one side of the Vikramaditya Marg is the Samajwadi Party office and on the other side, there are bungalows of railway officers.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials said the shops on empty spaces in front of the bungalows affected the flow of traffic.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh
civic infrastructure
political parties
state politics

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app