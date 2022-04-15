Shops, kiosks of Ram Navami riot suspects demolished in Gujarat

Security personnel stand beside a charred vehicle, following a communal clash during ‘Ram Navami’ procession on Sunday, in Himmatnagar, Monday, April 11, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

April 15, 2022 22:17 IST

Local administration launches anti encroachment drive in Ram Navami communal riot-hit Khambhat of Gujarat

After Madhya Pradesh, the local authorities in Gujarat on Friday demolished several shops, kiosks, and carts allegedly belonging to those who have been arrested for their alleged role in the communal riots in Khambhat on Ram Navami. One person died and several were injured in the clashes which broke out during a religious procession.

The administration termed it as an anti-encroachment drive to remove structures that have come up on government land in Khambhat.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read Property of alleged rioters razed in Gujarat

The police have lodged multiple FIRs and arrested more than 30 persons, including a few clerics, for their alleged involvement in the riots, which the police said were “pre-planned”.

Congress legislators Gyasuddin Sheikh and Imran Khedawala have requested the Revenue Minister to stop the demolition drive calling it “unconstitutional.”

In a press release, both legislators said that without proper verification and due diligence, the local administration had carried out the demolition drive that has hit the poor people hard and destroyed their livelihood.