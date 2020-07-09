Shopkeeper outside Ujjain temple spotted Vikas Dubey, alerted security which led to his arrest: Officials

Digvijaya Singh (File photo)

Bhopal

09 July 2020 18:28 IST

M.P. Congress calls it staged ‘surrender’, hints at high-level collusion.

A shopkeeper outside a temple in Ujjain tipped off security personnel after spotting wanted criminal and mastermind of the Kanpur attack on policemen Vikas Dubey on the premises, which led to his arrest on Thursday, said Ujjain district officials.

Around 8 a.m., Dubey arrived at the Mahakal temple reportedly to offer prayers and asked a shopkeeper where he could get a ticket, said Ujjain Collector Ashish Singh, who also heads the temple committee.

“The shopkeeper got suspicious and informed the temple security that the person appeared to be the same person whose photograph was being circulated,” Mr. Singh said.

Dubey bought a VIP darshan ticket for ₹250, and by then temple officials began tracking him, said another temple official. “Then when he exited the temple gate, he was called in for questioning. They asked for his identity card, but he showed a different one which didn’t match him, and he started scuffling,” said Mr. Singh.

Kanpur shootout: Two U.P. policemen held for tipping off Vikas Dubey on raid | Three more police personnel suspended

Eventually, he was handed over to the police who took him to the Mahakal police station. “There he confessed to his actual identity, which was also confirmed using his mobile number,” said Mr. Singh.

Dubey can be seen being escorted out of the temple by the security personnel in a video doing rounds on the social media.

In another video, before the police bundle him inside a jeep, he is seen shouting, “Mai Vikas Dubey hun Kanpur Walla. (I am Vikas Dubey, the Kanpur one)”, at which a policeman is seen slapping him on the back.

“He tried to enter from the back gate. And he appeared suspicious to us,” Lakhan Yadav, a security guard posted at the Mahakal temple, told reporters. “He was going to offer prayers, and we saw him in the CCTV and later questioned him for two hours. There were eight of us.”

While announcing the arrest, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra had said two of Dubey’s associates Bittu and Suresh had also been arrested.

“After the incident in Uttar Pradesh, we had kept the Madhya Pradesh police on alert. We were keeping complete surveillance, and arrested him.”

The Madhya Pradesh police are yet to issue a statement on the arrest.

Stage-managed: Digvijaya

Meanwhile, Congress MP in Rajya Sabha Digvijaya Singh claimed the episode seemed like a “staged surrender” to escape an encounter by the Uttar Pradesh police. “My information is that a senior leader of the Madhya Pradesh BJP has made it possible,” he alleged.

Further, Mr. Singh demanded that Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan launch a judicial inquiry into the “arrest or surrender”.

“The notorious gangster’s contacts with leader and police personnel must be investigated. While keeping Dubey in judicial custody his complete security should be ensured so that all secrets can come out,” Mr. Singh said on Twitter.

While sharing a media report on Twitter, Mr. Singh also pointed out that Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra was BJP in-charge for the Kanpur region during the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. “Does it ring a bell?” asked Mr. Singh.

Former Chief Minister Kamal Nath has also called for a high-level inquiry into the “surrender”. He said, “Such a big criminal, who the police are looking for day and night, his arrival in Ujjain of Madhya Pradesh from Kanpur safely and entry into the Mahakal temple and courting arrest by shouting raises several doubts, and points to some kind of protection; this must be investigated.”