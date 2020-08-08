Other States

Shopkeeper manhandled by policemen

The Barwani police on Friday suspended two personnel for reportedly manhandling and dragging on road a man near a road checkpost on Thursday.

In the video of the incident which went viral on the social media a day later, personnel are seen reportedly dragging Giani Prem Singh Granthi on the road after his turban opens in the scuffle, grabbing his hair, even as another man shouts: “This police are victimising us! They are beating us, not allowing us to set up shops.”

After Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal shared the video on Twitter, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said Assistant Sub Inspector Sitaram Bhatnagar and Head Constable Mohan Jamre had been suspended.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 8, 2020 12:03:37 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/shopkeeper-manhandled-by-policemen/article32299762.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story