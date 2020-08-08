Shopkeeper manhandled by policemen

The Barwani police on Friday suspended two personnel for reportedly manhandling and dragging on road a man near a road checkpost on Thursday.

In the video of the incident which went viral on the social media a day later, personnel are seen reportedly dragging Giani Prem Singh Granthi on the road after his turban opens in the scuffle, grabbing his hair, even as another man shouts: “This police are victimising us! They are beating us, not allowing us to set up shops.”

After Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal shared the video on Twitter, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said Assistant Sub Inspector Sitaram Bhatnagar and Head Constable Mohan Jamre had been suspended.