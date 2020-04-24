Shopian records 38 fresh coronavirus cases in four days

South Kashmir’s Shopian, which saw 38 cases of the novel coronavirus in four days, has emerged as another hotspot in Jammu and Kashmir, even as 27 more positive cases were reported across the Valley on Friday.

Of the 27 fresh cases, an official said, five were detected in Shopian, which reported 33 cases in the past three days, mostly in Hirpora. Shopian has around 60 cases and over 44 are in the small far-off pocket of Hirpora village.

“A team of doctors is already in the village and is testing people. Around 400 samples were taken in the area till date,” Deputy Commissioner, Shopian, Choudhary Mohammad Yasin, told reporters. He urged people to remain indoors. “The district administration is keeping a close vigil on the situation,” he said.

Meanwhile, nine more people have tested positive in the hotspot Bandipora, taking the total number in the district to 108, thne highest in the Union Territory.

“Out of 454 positive cases, 9 have recovered and five have died,” an official said.

At least 65,722 travellers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been put under surveillance.