Shopian operation enters third day, fresh firing starts

Security forces have established fresh contact with hiding militants in south Kashmir’s Shopian, as the operation that left one Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) militant dead entered the third day on Monday.
“A fresh contact has been established at the same site,” a senior police officer told The Hindu.
The militants were encircled in Shopian’s Rawalpora area on Saturday evening. The police said one local JeM militant was killed on Sunday morning.
Officials said after a lull of around 24 hours, the security forces again came under fire from the hiding militants on Monday morning.
A joint team of the police, the Army’s 34 RR and the CRPF is carrying out the operation.
At least three houses were damaged during the operation, according to the police. One youth was injured in the clashes that broke out near the encounter site on Sunday.
The Internet services remain suspended in Shopian for the third consecutive day on Monday.
