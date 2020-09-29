Shopian fake encounter: 2 Army ‘informers’ remanded

Srinagar

29 September 2020 19:55 IST

Three labourers were killed in July

Two “Army informers”, accused of tipping off security personnel about the presence of “alleged militants” on July 18 this year, leading to the Shopian operation, were produced in a local court in south Kashmir on Tuesday. They were later sent to eight days in judicial remand.

“The two accused were produced before the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Shopian, and were sent to eight days of judicial remand,” an official said. Police sources said Tabish Ahmad Malik, a farmer from Shopian, and Fayaz Ahmad, a Special Police Officer from Poonch, were questioned regarding the Amshipora encounter, which left three youth dead in July. After complaints were raised by their families about the missing men, DNA matching by the police confirmed that all three were labourers from Rajouri.

Advertising

Advertising