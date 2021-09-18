Shootout in Srinagar, weapons recovered

Srinagar

Search is on for the terrorists say police

A brief encounter broke out between militants and the police in Srinagar on Saturday afternoon.

“Terrorists fired on a police team when it was launching a cordon operation in Noorbagh area. It seems they managed to escape from the spot,” IGP Vijay Kumar said.

He said the terrorists dropped their weapons, one pistol and one AK 47, before fleeing.

The police have rushed reinforcements, including CRPF personnel, to widen the cordon operation.

“The search is on in the area,” the police said.