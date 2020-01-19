Shooting training centres for cops to be set up in every district of Maharashtra

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Saturday that the State government will set up shooting training centres for the police in every district.

He was speaking at the closing ceremony of All India Police Shooting Championship at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Sports Complex here.

“I feel that every police personnel should possess good shooting skills,” Mr. Thackeray said.

The government will set up shooting training centres in every district, he said, asking the police department to submit a proposal for the same.