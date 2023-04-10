Shooting stones from hillock blocks Jammu-Srinagar national highway

April 10, 2023 12:01 pm | Updated 12:01 pm IST - Jammu

The traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was suspended on Monday following shooting stones from a hillock overlooking the strategic road in Ramban district, officials said.

The road was blocked at Chamalwas, five km ahead of Banihal town, around 9.45 a.m., the officials said.

The restoration work on the highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country, has not started yet, they said, adding the road clearance agency has moved its men and machinery to clear the debris.