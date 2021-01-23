Shooting at Moreh kills one

Two unidentified persons gunned down a tribal and wounded another boy on Saturday at the border town of Moreh. Police sources said that the Thangmien Gaite (41) was killed on the spot. He was hit by three bullets. Mohammad Abbas, a young boy working in a motor workshop, was hit in the right thigh. Hospital sources said that he is out of danger.

The shooting incident took place during a rehearsal for the Republic Day parade at the State capital. The gunmen came in a white vehicle and police have launched a major manhunt for them.

Heightened safety measures across the State in preparation for Republic Day have included cordons and search operations. There has been no significant arrest or recovery of guns and explosives, official sources said.