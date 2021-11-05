Other States

Shoot-out in Srinagar

A brief shoot-out between militants and security forces triggered panic outside the busy SKIMS Medical College and Hospital in Srinagar’s Bemina area on Friday afternoon.

A police spokesperson said there was a “brief firefight between terrorists and security forces” at the SKIMS Hospital. “The terrorists managed to escape taking advantage of civilian presence,” the spokesperson said.

The gunfight was reported just at the gates of the hospital, where security personnel are deployed. There were no reports of any injuries.

Additional personnel were rushed to the spot after the shoot-out and the area was cordoned off for a search operation, officials said.


