Shocked to hear about freezing of Missionaries of Charity bank accounts: Mamata

Kolkata

27 December 2021 16:24 IST

While law is paramount, humanitarian efforts must not be compromised, she says in a tweet

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said she was to shocked that the Centre had frozen all bank accounts of Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity in India.

Taking to the social media, she stated that the decision has left about 22,000 patients and employees without food and medicines. The Trinamool Congress chairperson also emphasised that humanitarian efforts must not be compromised.

“Shocked to hear that on Christmas, Union Ministry FROZE ALL BANK ACCOUNTS of Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity in India! Their 22,000 patients & employees have been left without food & medicines.

While the law is paramount, humanitarian efforts must not be compromised,” she tweeted.

Other leaders of West Bengal, including Communist Party of India ( Marxist) State secretary Surjya Kanta Mishra also raised the issue pointing out that the Centre had frozen all accounts of the institution, including cash in hand.

“Yesterday, Christmas Day the Union Ministry FROZE ALL BANK ACCOUNTS of Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity. The Govt has frozen all the accounts in India, including cash in hand. Their 22,000 patients, including employees, are left without food and medicines,” Dr. Mishra said in a tweet.

There was no formal statement from the Missionaries of Charity regarding the developments.

Mother Teresa had set up the Missionaries of Charity, a Catholic religious congregation in 1950. She was awarded the Nobel Prize for Peace in 1979. She died on September 5, 1997 and was declared a saint by Pope Francis in September 2016.