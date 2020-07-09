Shocked at the dropping of topics like secularism and federalism from CBSE decision, says Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday expressed shock over CBSE’s decision to drop topics such as citizenship, federalism, secularism and partition from its syllabus. Expressing her strong objections to the development the Chief Minister urged the Ministry of Human Resources and Development to ensure “vital lessons aren’t curtailed at any cost”.
“Shocked to know that the Centre has dropped topics like Citizenship, Federalism, Secularism & Partition in the name of reducing CBSE course during #COVIDCrisis, ” Ms. Banerjee tweeted.
She asked the government to ensure “these vital lessons aren’t curtailed.”
We strongly object to this & appeal @HRDMinistry , GoI to ensure these vital lessons aren’t curtailed at any cost,” Ms. Banerjee said on twitter. She tagged newspaper reports referring to the omissions in the CBSE syllabus.
West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee also strongly opposed the move by the central board. “This is a dangerous move to destroy our history, democratic rights, and the Constitution,” Mr Chatterjee who is also the secretary general of Trinamool Congress said.
