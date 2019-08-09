Shock over Centre’s move keeps Kashmir Valley streets silent

A sense of shock and disbelief keeps the streets of Kashmir Valley unusually silent in reaction to the abrogation of Article 370, bifurcation and stripping of statehood, even as curfew-like restrictions and communication blockade continued for the fifth day on Friday.

A senior police officer, monitoring the situation since August 5 on specially circulated phone series, told The Hindu that street agitation compared to the 2008 Amarnath land row, the 2009 alleged rape-and-murder of two women in Shopian, the hanging of Afzal Guru in 2013 and the killing of militant ‘commander’ Burhan Wani 2016 “is far far less with just one casualty, due to drowning at Safa Kadal reported during a protest, in the first four days.”

“It is disconcerting as much as heartening to see the streets silent in Kashmir. We witnessed an over 20-day shutdown and street protests in 2018 on mere rumours of Article 35A being heard by the Supreme Court (SC),” a senior police officer told The Hindu.

Nazir Ahmad, an Arts graduate from Khanyar, said, “We are angry about what has been done to J&K. However, this is no more an issue to be settled with just stones or street agitation. We have reached a pass where political solution to J&K has to be now or never.”

Many locals are awaiting the release of leaders, both mainstream and separatists. “Let (National Conference vice-president) Omar Abdullah be released from jail. We want our leadership to take a final call on this. It is the second time New Delhi has backstabbed the NC, the first time in 1953,” said Ghulam Nabi, an NC worker.

Around 250 leaders, including top brass of the Peoples Democratic Party and the NC, have been arrested in the clampdown.

Meanwhile, curfew-like restrictions have made life difficult in the Valley. Only movement for emergencies is allowed, ATMs are running dry and eatables are scarce.

“I was surrounded by policemen in the old city and forced to delete all videos of protests,” Shafat Ahmad, a stringer of the BBC, told The Hindu.

The communication blockade is unlikely to be withdrawn any time soon.

“Around 300 telephone booths will be set up in Kashmir so that relatives of people outside can get in touch with their families,” said Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Baseer Khan.

This service will also be used by over 30,000 Haj pilgrims from J&K in Saudi Arabia at present. They will start returning after Eid on Monday next. “Transportation and security will be made available to them,” said Mr. Khan.