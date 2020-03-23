Other States

Shivraj Singh Chouhan set to take oath as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister for fourth time

Shivraj Singh Chouhan was elected state BJP Legistature Party leader in Bhopal on March 23, 2020. File

Shivraj Singh Chouhan was elected state BJP Legistature Party leader in Bhopal on March 23, 2020. File   | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

BJP’s central observers Arun Singh and Vinay Sahasrabuddhe joined the meeting via video conferencing from Delhi.

BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan will be sworn in Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister for the fourth time at 9 pm on Monday.

Also read: Madhya Pradesh political crisis updates | Kamal Nath submits resignation to Governor Tandon

He was elected state BJP Legistature Party leader in Bhopal in the evening.

The legislature party members — wearing masks due to coronavirus threat and sitting two chairs away from each other — unanimously elected Mr. Chouhan as their leader.

