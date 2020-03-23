Shivraj Singh Chouhan set to take oath as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister for fourth time

BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan will be sworn in Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister for the fourth time at 9 pm on Monday.

He was elected state BJP Legistature Party leader in Bhopal in the evening.

The legislature party members — wearing masks due to coronavirus threat and sitting two chairs away from each other — unanimously elected Mr. Chouhan as their leader.

BJP’s central observers Arun Singh and Vinay Sahasrabuddhe joined the meeting via video conferencing from Delhi.