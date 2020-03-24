Shivraj Singh Chouhan govt. wins trust vote in Madhya Pradesh Assembly

The Shivraj Singh Chouhan government secured the trust of 112 MLAs, including the Samajwadi Party (SP), the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and independent legislators, in the Madhya Pradesh Vidhan Sabha on Tuesday to pass the trust vote.

Mr. Chouhan, who took oath as the Chief Minister on Monday, moved a motion in the Assembly which was unanimously passed. Meanwhile, the 92 Congress MLAs were not present during the session, which was adjourned to March 27 after the vote.

“Our entire focus is on tackling the Coronavirus,” he said later. “However, it is a Constitutional necessity to secure the trust vote, which we did today, so that with full force we can combat the disease now.”

BSP MLAs Rambai Parihar and Sanjeev Kushwah, independents Surendra Singh Shera and Rana Vikram Singh and SP MLA Rajesh Shukla, who had previously backed the Kamal Nath government, also voted in favour of Mr. Chouhan. The remaining two independent MLAs were not present.

Earlier, Congress MLA and former Minister Jitu Patwari had said, “The notification for the session was issued at 12.07 a.m.. When there is lockdown and curfew, then how can MLAs reach the Assembly at such a short notice?”

On Monday night, embattled Speaker N.P. Prajapati tendered his resignation to the Deputy Speaker. In his resignation letter he wrote that he was resigning on moral grounds.