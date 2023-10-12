Shivraj hits out at Digvijaya’s remarks on PFI raids in Madhya Pradesh

October 12, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - Bhopal

A day after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) raided multiple locations linked to the banned terror outfit, the Popular Front of India (PFI), including in Madhya Pradesh, the development turned into a poll issue in the State with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday alleging that former CM and Congress leader Digvijaya Singh was “glorifying” the outfit.

Ahead of Congress national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s visit to Mandla district, Mr. Chouhan said sought clarity on the Congress’ stand. “Your party’s leader Digvijaya Singh is opposing the action against the PFI. The outfit is involved in terror activities and funding, and is banned. If there’s an action against it, Digvijaya Singh opposes it,” Mr. Chouhan said. “Is this the Congress’ stand to glorify terrorists? Is Congress against the action on PFI?” he asked.

After the NIA raided locations in Bhopal in connection with a 2022 case, Mr. Singh, on Wednesday, had said that 97% of cases against the PFI had been found to be false.

“If there is an allegation against the PFI, you conduct 10 raids. We don’t have a problem with it. But it appears that raids in 97% of cases have turned out to be false,” Mr. Singh had told reporters in Ujjain.

However, Mr. Singh today took to social media platform X to refute claims that he extended support to the PFI.

“My answer to the question asked by some media outlets is being wrongly quoted, which I have not said. I have never supported PFI, an organisation that incites communalism. I am and will always be against any person/organisation spreading communalism in the name of religion,” the Congress leader wrote.

Apart from local matters of the State, various issues have surfaced as electioneering heats up in the State. The issue of the ongoing fighting between Israel and the Hamas, with the BJP alleging that the Congress was “supporting” the militant outfit, has also come up. The Congress, however, has categorically denied the allegations and termed them as “disinformation spread by the BJP”.

Madhya Pradesh will go to the polls on November 17 for its 230 Assembly seats.

