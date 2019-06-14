Shivpal Yadav rules out merger with any party

Shivpal Yadav, the estranged uncle of Akhilesh Yadav, on Friday asserted that he would not be merging his party with the Samajwadi Party (SP) or any other outfit, putting to rest speculation over the issue.

Mr. Yadav, who is the younger brother of SP founder Mulayam Singh, also said his party would contest the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections alone.

His assertion puts to rest the possibility of an early patch-up with Akhilesh, the SP president. The two leaders have had a bitter relationship, which culminated in the older Mr. Yadav breaking away from the SP and forming the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) that contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Ever since the announcement of the Lok Sabha results, which showed that the SP had fared poorly, the party’s patron Mulayam Singh is reported to have been trying to reunite his son and brother.

“All the talks that are going on, that there will be a merger, they should all come to a stop now,” Mr. Yadav told reporters, after a review meeting of the PSP (L)’s performance in the Lok Sabha polls. The PSP (L) would continue as a party with its symbol, the key, he said, adding its goal would be to form a government in the State.

Speculation about a Yadav clan reunion have been rife since last week after Mr. Yadav and his nephew were seen in the same frame during Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s visit to the ailing SP patron’s residence.

Mr. Yadav’s rebellion is believed to have damaged the SP in the general election, eroding the party’s Yadav base in some areas. In Firozabad, Mr. Yadav directly hurt his nephew Akshay Yadav’s prospects. The BJP’s Chandra Sen Jadon beat Akshay Yadav by a little over 28,000 votes, while Mr. Yadav secured more than 91,000 votes, presumably mostly from the SP’s core supporters.

While putting the SP-BSP alliance on hold, BSP chief Mayawati had also focused on the Yadav votes of the SP and said that the community did not stand fully with the SP even in seats where they are in strong numbers. Referring to Budaun, Firozabad and Kannauj, where Yadav clan members Dharmendra Yadav, Akshay Yadav and Dimple Yadav lost, Ms. Mayawati had said their defeats had “forced us to ponder” as she claimed that there had been internal sabotage within the community, perhaps a reference to Mr. Yadav damaging the party.