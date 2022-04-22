Shivpal Yadav feels SP didn’t do enough for jailed Azam Khan

File photo of Shivpal Yadav. | Photo Credit: RAJEEV BHATT

April 22, 2022 15:42 IST

He laments lack of activism and protest culture in SP under leadership of Akhilesh Yadav

Shivpal Yadav, the disgruntled uncle of Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav, on Friday met senior SP leader Azam Khan in Sitapur jail and expressed disappointment that the SP did not launch any agitation in support of its incarcerated leader.

Mr. Shivpal Yadav’s visit to Sitapur jail assumes significance as it comes at a time when close aides of Mr. Khan have criticised the SP over its lack of activism in favour of Mr. Khan in particular and the Muslim community in general.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr. Shivpal Yadav, who realigned with his nephew before the 2022 Assembly election in Uttar Pradesh but only to grow distant again, has also indicated his displeasure with Mr. Akhilesh Yadav.

Outside Sitapur jail, Mr. Shivpal Yadav extended his support to Mr. Khan, who has spent two years in jail.

“Even though Azam bhai is senior and a founder member [of the SP], he is not getting any help. These are trivial, fake cases. I am with Azam bhai. Azam bhai stands with me, I stand with him,” said Mr. Shivpal Yadav.

But does it mean the two senior leaders would come together to form a separate front or party? Mr. Shivpal Yadav, who recently met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, feels the SP did not do enough for the jailed Azam Khan and amid a fresh bout of speculation over his political proximity with the BJP, on Thursday dared his nephew to sack him.

The question does not arise at this stage, he said.

“First, let him come out of jail. All these decisions will be known to you at the right time. What we decide and what we don’t,” said Mr. Shivpal Yadav, who is the brother of SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Mr. Shivpal Yadav lamented the lack of activism and protest culture in the SP under the leadership of Akhilesh Yadav. “It is our misfortune and that of all Samajwadis. This is what the Samajwadis were identified with.”

The SP should have launched an agitation for Azam bhai. Even in the Lok Sabha, under the leadership of Netaji [Mulayam Singh Yadav], this should have been raised,” said Mr. Shivpal Yadav.