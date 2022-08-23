Shivnath Express train on way to Maharashtra derails in Chhattisgarh

No casualty was reported

PTI Nagpur
August 23, 2022 09:09 IST

Picture used for representational purposes only. | Photo Credit: Anil Kumar Sastry

The Shivnath Express train derailed at Dongargarh in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday while it was heading to Nagpur to Maharashtra, railway officials said.

No casualty was reported, they said.

Five wheels of two trolleys next to the train's engine derailed at the Dongargarh yard at 3:42 a.m., a railway official told PTI.

The train was on way from Korba in Chhattisgarh to Itwari in Nagpur, he said.

No passenger was injured. They were provided food and snacks, the official said.

Relief trains from Gondia and Itiwari were sent to the accident spot, he said.

The affected coaches were removed and the train later left for its onward journey to Rajnandgaon and Itwari, the official said.

