Shiv Sena's Goa vice president Rakhi Naik resigns

The Shiv Sena's Goa unit vice-president Rakhi Prabhudesai Naik on Friday resigned from her post and primary membership of the party.

Ms. Naik, who had been associated with the party for the last four years, is also the party's state spokesperson.

“Here, I end my four-year long association with Shiv Sena. I have sent my formal resignation from the post of Vice President and Primary Membership of the party. Taken most important decision on the auspicious day of Dussehra,” she tweeted.

When contacted, Ms. Naik said she had resigned after understanding that the party was not serious about Goa and has not been working in the interest of the State.

“The central leaders arrive here only to pay lip service,” Ms. Naik said, adding that she is yet to decide on a future course of action.

“I will have to speak to my well-wishers and followers before taking any decision, as this is a crucial time for Goa,” Ms. Naik said.