Other States

Shiv Sena's Goa vice president Rakhi Naik resigns

The Shiv Sena's Goa unit vice-president Rakhi Prabhudesai Naik on Friday resigned from her post and primary membership of the party.

Ms. Naik, who had been associated with the party for the last four years, is also the party's state spokesperson.

Also Read: BJP will win absolute majority in Goa Assembly polls and form govt again, says Amit Shah

“Here, I end my four-year long association with Shiv Sena. I have sent my formal resignation from the post of Vice President and Primary Membership of the party. Taken most important decision on the auspicious day of Dussehra,” she tweeted.

When contacted, Ms. Naik said she had resigned after understanding that the party was not serious about Goa and has not been working in the interest of the State.

Also Read: Congress will win Goa elections in 2022, Lok Sabha polls in 2024: Chidambaram

“The central leaders arrive here only to pay lip service,” Ms. Naik said, adding that she is yet to decide on a future course of action.

“I will have to speak to my well-wishers and followers before taking any decision, as this is a crucial time for Goa,” Ms. Naik said.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles

Loans paid, lookout notices withdrawn against Narayan Rane's wife, son

SAD, AAP hit out at Centre on BSF powers’ hike issue

Aryan Khan speaks to parents via video call from jail; gets ₹ 4,500 via money-order

I-T Dept. detects unaccounted income of ₹184 crore

Schools in Goa permitted reopen for Classes 9 to 12 from October 18

Despite no dynastic or caste backing, people gave me opportunity to serve: PM Modi

Physical classes for 8, 11 standard students to resume from October 21 in Odisha

BJP, ally go one up in Assembly bypoll in Northeast

Pragya Thakur, out on bail on health grounds, seen playing kabaddi in latest video

Delhi records minimum temperature of 18.6 degree C

JCO among two Army personnel killed in Poonch encounter

AAP terms as 'dictatorship' Centre's decision to increase BSF jurisdiction in Punjab, other States

Coal crisis | Centre's responsibility to supply coal to states on time, says Rajasthan Minister

Carry out just necessary expenses as Air Inida's disinvestment likely to complete in 10 weeks: Government

Burning effigies on Dussehra across country either on Friday or Saturday, says Samyukt Kisan Morcha

PM Modi to address event organised to mark launch of seven new defence companies

Have faith in the Gandhis, says Navjot Singh Sidhu after meeting Harish Rawat and K.C. Venugopal

Bangladesh ‘promptly’ dealt with communal disturbances during Durga puja: India

Elgar Parishad case | Varavara Rao need not surrender until October 28: Bombay High Court

PMC Bank fraud case: Bombay High Court rejects Rakesh Wadhawan's medical bail plea
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 15, 2021 5:36:59 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/shiv-senas-goa-vice-president-rakhi-naik-resigns/article37005916.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY