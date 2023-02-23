ADVERTISEMENT

Shiv Sena workers stage protest against Sanjay Raut in Thane

February 23, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Shiv Sena (UBT) MP had claimed that CM’s son and parliamentarian, Shrikant Shinde, had hired a hitman to kill him

The Hindu Bureau

Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) members stage a protest against Sanjay Raut in Thane. | Photo Credit: PTI

In Thane, the political turf of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Shiv Sena workers on Thursday staged a protest against Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut for claiming that Mr. Shinde’s son and parliamentarian, Shrikant Shinde, had hired a hitman to kill him.

Eknath Shinde-loyalist and former Thane mayor Meenakshi Shinde, along with other women’s wing workers, brought a masked man with a photo of Mr. Raut on his face in an ambulance, for ‘admission’ in the mental health hospital.

She said that Mr. Raut had lost his mental balance and, therefore, they sought quick treatment for him.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Based on the complaint lodged by Ms. Shinde, Thane’s Kapurbawdi Police registered a case against the Rajya Sabha member under Sections 153 (A) (promoting disharmony between different groups, religions, etc.), 500 (defamation) and other relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code.

On February 21, Mr. Raut wrote a letter to Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and the Thane City Police, stating that Mr. Shrikant Shinde had given a supari [contract] to Raja Thakur, a Thane-based gangster, to kill him.

Responding to the allegations, Minister Shambhuraj Desai said that Mr. Raut was trying to defame Mr. Shrikant Shinde, and get his security enhanced.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Mumbai / Maharashtra

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US