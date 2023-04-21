ADVERTISEMENT

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA, supporters detained near Nagpur

April 21, 2023 05:17 am | Updated 12:18 am IST - Mumbai

They had planned to take out a march to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ residence demanding water supply to 69 villages

The Hindu Bureau

Shiv Sena (UBT) legislator Nitin Deshmukh and his supporters were detained by the Nagpur police on Thursday for planning to take out a foot march to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s Nagpur residence demanding water supply to 69 villages in his Balapur Assembly constituency in Vidarbha region’s Akola district. 

Mr. Deshmukh and his supporters tried to take out the foot march without police permission, and as a result, they were detained near the Waddhamna area on the outskirts of Nagpur and were taken back to Akola. 

Recently, the MLA and over 100 other Shiv Sena (UBT) workers were booked for taking out a similar foot march in Akola without permission. 

“MLA Nitin Deshmukh was arrested. He was stopped by the police on the outskirts of Nagpur. At Kharghar, Shree Sevaks were beaten to death without water. Now in Vidarbha, they were arrested for crying out a march for water. Maharashtra is like Mughlai incarnate. The government is afraid of the people,” the party’s Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut said.

