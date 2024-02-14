ADVERTISEMENT

Shiv Sena to field Milind Deora for Rajya Sabha elections; Congress chooses Dalit face

February 14, 2024 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Milind Deora, who recently joined joined the other Shiv Sena. | Photo Credit: PTI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Wednesday announced Milind Deora, a former Congress leader and Union Minister, as its candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha election, according to party sources.

Mr. Deora, who joined the Shiv Sena in January, has previously served as a two-time Lok Sabha member from Mumbai South. He is likely to file the nomination on Thursday.

ALSO READ
In Milind Deora, Shinde Sena gets a much needed ‘Delhi face’

Son of the late Murli Deora, the 47-year-old stood out as one of India’s youngest MPs and was known to be a member of Team Rahul Gandhi, a collective of young leaders, including Jyotiraditya Scindia, R.P.N. Singh, Jitin Prasada, and Sachin Pilot. Except for Mr. Pilot, all of them have switched allegiances to begin new innings in other parties, predominantly the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Shiv Sena is the BJP’s ally in the western State and Mr. Deora’s entry provided the party with a much-needed affable figure boasting strong ties with business leaders and Delhi’s political circles, for which the party so far had to depend on its ally.

This upcoming election marks his debut in the Upper House.

Meanwhile, the Congress nominated former Mumbai Mayor Chandrakant Handore, a Dalit face from Maharashtra, as their candidate for the Upper House. He also served as minister between 2004 and 2009 and is the president of Bhim Shakti, an Ambedkarite and socio-political organisation.

