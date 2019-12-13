Maharashtra portfolio allocation: Shiv Sena takes control of key Ministries

In the allocation of portfolios announced by the government on Thursday, the Shiv Sena has wrested Home and Urban Development Department (UDD) ministries, maintaining it’s upper hand in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). The two key departments were reportedly the bone of contention between the three alliance partners, and is believed to be the main cause for the the delay in allocation of portfolios.

Both ministries will be helmed by senior Sena leader and party loyalist Eknath Shinde. Sena veteran Subhash Desai has retained Industries ministry which was with him during the previous BJP-Sena government in the State.

For almost a fortnight after the six ministers were sworn in along with the CM, they remained without portfolios and there was intense speculation over the sharing formula. It was largely expected that the Sena would keep the most number of portfolios, followed by NCP, which has only two legislators less than Sena. The two ministries — Home, which controls the State’s law enforcement machinery — and UDD, which controls most infrastructure projects being implemented in cities through municipal corporations, and is seen as lucrative, were key for all parties to exercise control.

There was speculation that NCP wanted at least one of these two departments. However, in Thursday’s portfolio distribution, both departments were given to Mr. Shinde, who will also handle Environment, Water Supply and Sanitation, Tourism, MSRDC and Parliamentary Affairs. Mr. Shinde played a key role in the formation of the MVA and the government. He had even cornered an NCP MLA at the airport just before he was going to fly out and brought him back to NCP chief Sharad Pawar. Mr. Shinde was also named legislative party leader of Sena, though Aaditya Thackeray’s name was also doing the rounds.

Mr. Desai will also be in charge of Industries, Higher Education, Agriculture, Transport, and Horticulture. The veteran leader was also closely involved in government formation. Both Mr. Shinde and Mr. Desai were sworn in with the CM at Shivaji Park. Mr. Thackeray will hold all portfolios not directly allocated to anyone. Even though a final portfolio distribution is pending, the portfolios will for now stay with the same party.

“We wanted Home and UDD with us as they have always been with the CM’s party. We have been generous with other departments to the Congress-NCP, as they expected but these departments have to stay with Shiv Sena. After all, the alliance came into existence because of us,” said a senior Sena leader.