Shiv Sena sets ultimatum for insurance firms to clear farmers’ claims

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday asked crop insurance companies to clear farmers’ claims within 15 days.

He was addressing protesters who marched to the office of a crop insurance company in Bandra-Kurla Complex over non- payment of farmers’ claims. Mr. Thackeray demanded that farmers’ loan waiver applications and crop damage claims pending with insurers be cleared within a fortnight.

“We eat food grown by these farmers. The rally is to support their cause and find a solution to it,” he said. The Sena is an ally of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in Maharashtra and at the Centre. A Sena delegation met officials of Bharti Axa General Insurance company and submitted a memorandum of demands.

“I am committed to every voter of this State. Big fraudsters have left the country and run away, but our farmers are left to die. We want no more fake promises. All banks should paste the list of farmers whose loans were waived within 15 days on their offices. Don’t force us to be aggressive,” he said.

Hitting out at the opposition Congress and Nationalist Congress Party, he said, “Some criticised this rally as a farce. They are the one who are useless as they did not resolve farmers’ issues.”

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar last Saturday termed the Sena’s announcement of holding a protest march against crop insurance companies as “nautanki” (farce) ahead of the State Assembly polls, due later this year. On Wednesday, Mr. Vadettiwar said, “The Sena should show the courage to protest in front of the Chief Minister’s residence. How can the Sena protest when they are part of the government?” he asked.

The opposition parties criticised the Sena for pulling up this ‘stunt’. “The people of the State and farmers know that the Sena pulls up stunts before the elections. It has done nothing but perform such stunts ever since it joined the government,” said former chief minister Ashok Chavan, reminding Mr. Thackeray that he had promised to farmers he would ensure every one of them would get loan waiver benefits.