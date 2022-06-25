Shiv Sena rebels get notice; no-trust move against Maharashtra Deputy Speaker fails

Eknath Shinde group says it represents Sena, remains firm on demand to ally with BJP

The national executive meeting of the Shiv Sena on Saturday passed six resolutions giving absolute rights to Maharashtra Chief Minister and party president Uddhav Thackeray to take action against the rebels to bring the revolt within party under control.

The meeting was called in the wake of Sena MLA Eknath Shinde’s rebellion, which has not only destabilised the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the State but also poses a risk of the Thackerays losing control of the party.

The executive meeting was meant to reaffirm Mr. Thackeray’s control on the party organisation as before. It also passed a resolution barring any other individual or group from using the name of late Balasaheb Thackeray, the founder of the Shiv Sena. The party executive however did not remove Mr. Shinde from the ‘leader’ position within the organisation and all rights have been given to Mr. Thackeray to decide on the same. It has written a letter to the Election Commission of India (ECI) informing that the party organisation supports Mr. Thackeray as president.

“The Shiv Sena has remained loyal to the ideology of Hindutva and will remain so in future. It never betrayed Maharashtra’s sovereignty and the pride of Marathi speaking population and will never do so. Irrespective of the stature, those who betray the Shiv Sena will face action and this executive gives absolute rights to Uddhav saheb Thackeray to do so. The executive will stand with him,” said the resolution. It was proposed by Sena leader Sanjay Raut and seconded by Lok Sabha MPs Rahul Shewale, Vinayak Raut and party leader Adesh Bandekar.

In another resolution, presented by MLA Ajay Chaudhary, the party condemned the betrayal of the rebel MLAs, stating that party organisation stands firmly with Mr Thackeray. “Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray has absolute rights to take decisions and implement them to bring present situation under control,” it said.

Amid reports that the rebel MLAs would name their group as Shiv Sena (Balasaheb Thackeray), the executive also passed a resolution barring anyone except the Sena from using his name.

Maharashtra’s Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray will take part in a public outreach campaign starting from south Mumbai where he will be addressing party workers to build confidence in the party.