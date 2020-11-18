Shiv Sena mocks BJP over 'sacrificing' CM post in Bihar

Mumbai

18 November 2020 15:35 IST

‘How will JD(U) stand under the burden of favour’

Shiv Sena mocked the BJP for the “sacrifice” of giving CM’s post in Bihar to a party which stood third, while denying the same to the Sena after Maharashtra elections last year.

A editorial in Shiv Sena-owned publication Saamana wondered how long Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will hold ground under the “burden of favour” and if he will take a new route.

“There will be shortage of ink to describe this sacrifice in politics, BJP leaders like Chandrakant Patil and Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari are of the view that the state is being run by NCP chief Sharad Pawar. All these (leaders) should keep an eye on who exactly will run Nitish Kumar’s government in Bihar now on”, the Saamana editorial said

Advertising

Advertising

In the Bihar polls, BJP won 74 seats, while its ally JD(U) won 43. RJD emerged as the single largest party obtaining 75 seats in the 243-member Assembly.

In the Maharashtra elections last year, the BJP won 105 seats, while its then ally Shiv Sena obtained 56. However, the two parties separated following disputes over sharing the chief ministerial post.

The Shiv Sena, led by Uddhav Thackeray later formed the government in Maharashtra after allying with the NCP and Congress.