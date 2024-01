January 31, 2024 09:56 am | Updated 09:57 am IST - Mumbai

Shiv Sena MLA Anil Babar has passed away, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Wednesday, January 31, 2024.,

He was 74.

Babar was the legislator from Khanapur in Maharashtra's Sangli district.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Shinde said with Babar's demise, he has lost a guide and a close associate and the State has lost a senior representative of the people.

His cremation will take place with full State honours, the Maharashtra Chief Minister said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT