Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri shot at in Amritsar

Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri was shot at by unidentified people in Punjab's Amritsar on Friday, police said.
The incident took place outside a temple in the city where Mr. Suri and some other leaders of the party were holding a protest, they said.
