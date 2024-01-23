ADVERTISEMENT

Shiv Sainiks must ‘politically eliminate’ traitors, says Uddhav Thackeray

January 23, 2024 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - Mumbai

Drawing a comparison with the Ramayana, Thackeray tells supporters to make a commitment to ‘politically defeat the Vali, who has taken our Shiv Sena’

Abhinay Deshpande
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray during a party convention organised on the birth anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray, in Nashik, on January 23, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Drawing parallels with the Ramayana, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday invoked King Vali to subtly criticise Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, whom he accused of appropriating the party.

Addressing a party conclave in Nashik, the former Chief Minister called upon the Shiv Sainiks to “politically eliminate” those he deemed ‘traitors’.

Drawing a comparison to the Ramayana, Mr. Thackeray said one would have to understand why Lord Ram killed the vanar King Vali. “We will also have to politically eliminate today’s Vali, who has taken away our Shiv Sena. Make a commitment to politically defeat this Vali, who has taken our Shiv Sena,” he said.

Also Read | Supreme Court to take up Uddhav Thackeray camp’s plea against Speaker’s decision

The 63-year-old Sena (UBT) leader asserted that they would undoubtedly politically assassinate all those who deserted the Shiv Sena, betrayed the saffron flag, and their masters.

Explaining the Ramayana reference, he highlighted how King Vali allegedly seized his brother Sugriva’s kingdom.

He announced that Shiv Sainiks would expose the masks of “Ravanas donning the masks of Lord Ram”, and further targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party stating, “Lord Ram is not the property of a single party. If you think so, we will have to make ‘BJP-mukt Shri Ram.’”

Also Read | Bombay High Court issues notice to Maharashtra Speaker, Uddhav Sena MLAs on Shinde faction pleas

Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of neglecting Ayodhya during his first term and alleging false cases against Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders, Mr. Thackeray criticised the PM’s global travels during his initial five-year tenure.

He demanded an inquiry into the PM Cares Fund, labelling it a source of scams, and defended his party’s alliance with the Congress, noting the BJP’s historical alliances.

The Sena (UBT) leader went on to accuse the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh of avoiding the freedom struggle and attempting to undermine the country’s independence.

