Shiv Pratap Shukla takes oath as Governor of Himachal Pradesh

February 19, 2023 04:37 am | Updated 04:37 am IST - CHANDIGARH

Shiv Pratap Shukla on Saturday was sworn in as the 29 th Governor of Himachal Pradesh at a ceremony in Shimla, the State capital.

Acting Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court Justice Sabina administered the oath of office and secrecy to Mr. Shukla, who took the oath in Sanskrit. Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Governor’s wife Janki Shukla were also present on the occasion.

Later, talking to journalists, the Governor said he would work in coordination with the State government, and in accordance with the Constitution. He said that he would complete the works started by the previous Governors and would also urge the Chief Minister to cooperate in completing those works on priority.

Expressing concern over the growing illegal trade of drugs in Himachal Pradesh, the Governor remarked that drug addiction was rapidly taking the young generation, and the future of the country, in its grip.

“The saddest situation is that today drugs have reached even remote areas, which needs to be stopped,” he Shukla.

While the law and police administration work at their own level, there was a need to increase awareness on the dangers of substance use, he suggested. It would be his endeavour to ensure the participation of every person in the effort by making the deaddiction campaign more widespread through educational institutions and social organisations, he vouched.

“Himachal is the land of gods and there should be no place for drugs here. I would also appeal for the cooperation of the media so that they become partners in my efforts in this direction,” he added.