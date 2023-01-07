ADVERTISEMENT

Shinde should protect jobs and investment in Maharashtra and not fall victim to BJP’s ploy: NCP leader

January 07, 2023 04:38 pm | Updated 04:38 pm IST - Mumbai

Mahesh Tapase alleged that U.P. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been attempting to lure the Bollywood and various industries into his State

Abhinay Deshpande

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath exchanged greetings with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde while meeting with State Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, at Raj Bhavan, in Mumbai on January 4, 2023. | Photo Credit: ANI

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde should protect the jobs and investments of bhoomiputras (sons of the soil) in Maharashtra and not fall prey to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s “crooked plan” of diverting projects out of Maharashtra, Nationalist Congress Party chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said on Friday.

Mr. Tapase alleged that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been attempting to lure the Bollywood and various industries into his State. “After Gujarat, now the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh has come to steal our projects,” he alleged.

Also read: Big projects diverted from Maharashtra to Gujarat right under nose of Shinde-Fadnavis: Pawar

“Earlier Vedanta-Foxconn and Tata Airbus projects were diverted to Gujarat to help the BJP win the Gujarat State elections. Now the BJP seems to be playing the same game to transfer projects out of Maharashtra to U.P. keeping an eye on the Lok Sabha seats there,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The party has clearly started its calculation for the 2024 General election and hence the BJP Chief Ministers are coming to Mumbai to strip Maharashtra of its wealth created by the blood and sweat of the “Marathi manus” in the past 60 years, he alleged.

“I caution Mr. Shinde to thwart this conspiracy of the BJP and save the jobs and livelihoods of people of Maharashtra,” Mr. Tapase said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US