Shinde should protect jobs and investment in Maharashtra and not fall victim to BJP’s ploy: NCP leader

January 07, 2023

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde should protect the jobs and investments of bhoomiputras (sons of the soil) in Maharashtra and not fall prey to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s “crooked plan” of diverting projects out of Maharashtra, Nationalist Congress Party chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said on Friday.

Mr. Tapase alleged that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been attempting to lure the Bollywood and various industries into his State. “After Gujarat, now the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh has come to steal our projects,” he alleged.

“Earlier Vedanta-Foxconn and Tata Airbus projects were diverted to Gujarat to help the BJP win the Gujarat State elections. Now the BJP seems to be playing the same game to transfer projects out of Maharashtra to U.P. keeping an eye on the Lok Sabha seats there,” he said.

The party has clearly started its calculation for the 2024 General election and hence the BJP Chief Ministers are coming to Mumbai to strip Maharashtra of its wealth created by the blood and sweat of the “Marathi manus” in the past 60 years, he alleged.

“I caution Mr. Shinde to thwart this conspiracy of the BJP and save the jobs and livelihoods of people of Maharashtra,” Mr. Tapase said.